Former Royal LePage CEO, Simon Dean joins Unreserved.com as Chairman

OTTAWA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan O’Connor, CEO of Unreserved.com, is pleased to announce that Simon Dean will be joining the Company as Chairman, effective immediately.



Most recently serving as the President and CEO of Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Simon Dean brings a wealth of experience to the Unreserved management team. As an executive and board member of Royal LePage until 2019, Dean was responsible for more than doubling the size of the Company as well as transforming the organization to a profitable, franchised network coast to coast - leading to the successful IPO in 2003.

“This is a significant milestone for Unreserved. To have the trust and confidence of one of the most important figures in Canadian Real Estate not only validates what we’re building but gives me and the team a genuine excitement for the future,” says founder and CEO, Ryan O’Connor.

Mr. Dean joined Royal LePage in 1995 and remained on the Board of Directors, following retirement, until 2019. Previously, Mr. Dean was President and CEO of Rogers Retail (a division of Rogers Communications) and prior to that was President of Mattel Canada Inc.

About Unreserved

Unreserved’s tech platform is paving the way for a new and transparent way to buy and sell homes. The platform allows buyers to bid on homes in a real-time online auction environment, removing blind-bidding and bully offers from the equation. The platform operates at a zero cost to sellers. Unreserved will only receive a 1% auction fee when the sale price exceeds their price guarantee. In addition, Unreserved is a full-service auction company, offering staging, marketing and promotion to attract qualified buyers. Since late-July, Unreserved is on pace to sell 50 homes in the first 60 days.

