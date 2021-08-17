InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO will be Presenting at 2 Investor Conferences on Aug. 18, 2021

InnerScope invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors,

analysts, and existing shareholders, to attend its real-time, interactive

presentation at two separate investor conferences starting at

1 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, today announces its CEO Matthew Moore has been invited to present at two separate investor conferences on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Mr. Moore will be hosting the live online presentations and answering questions from the investment community and existing shareholders.

Mr. Moore’s presentations will include how InnerScope is well positioned within the new emerging market from the upcoming deregulation of the hearing aid market, which allows over-the-counter hearing aids to be sold in retail-store and pharmacies.

Mr. Moore’s live presentation will begin with:

The Emerging Growth Conference



Date: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific Time)

To access InnerScope’s live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735fe4&sti=innd

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and InnerScope will also release a link after the event.

Mr. Moore’s next presentation will be at:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42280

If anyone would like to book a 1-on-1 investor meeting with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) and watch Mr. Moore's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations and "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope is a manufacturer and distributor/retailer of Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registered Bluetooth App-Controlled Hearing Aids, Bluetooth App-Controlled Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs), hearing-related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing and tinnitus supplements, and assorted hearing and health-related products targeting primarily the 48 million Americans suffering from hearing-related issues. The Company's overall mission is to improve the quality of life for the estimated 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people worldwide who has some form of hearing loss.

The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned with its affordable Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting hearing technology (visit myHearIQ.com ) and its innovative in-store sales and delivery system with its point-of-sale free self-check hearing screening kiosks ("Hearing Kiosks") to directly benefit when the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Law") becomes enacted (expected late 2021 based on the president's executive order issued on July 9, 2021). The OTC Hearing Aid Law allows OTC hearing aids for perceived mild to moderate hearing losses to be sold in retail stores without seeing a professional or having a medical evaluation. The Hearing Kiosk is designed to enable the tens of millions of people with undetected or untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the Company's easy, convenient, and affordable (see InnerScope's Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans ) OTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf and/or by DTC online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About SNN.Network:

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency, and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on a watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

