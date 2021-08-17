TripLeverage to Launch Binance Smart Chain Powered Token

HongKong, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week marks further adoption within the blockchain sector as the well-known business travel agency, TripLeverage, announced plans to launch a blockchain ecosystem. The network combines an advanced token, deflationary protocols, referral discounts, and more to provide businesses with new savings and ROI opportunities. Here's what you need to know about TripLeverage's blockchain expansion.



What is TripLeverage?

TripLeverage is not a new startup. The company has been successfully operated since 2020. Since that time, it has managed to secure a host of high-level partnerships, consistently added new features, and improved its revenue generation. Notably, the firm intends to use 100% of its current revenue stream to further its blockchain aspirations via deflationary buybacks and burns

Initial Liquidity Offering

As part of the firm’s launch strategy, the company will host an Initial Liquidity Offering on Unicrypt. Notably, Unicrypt is one of the most trusted liquidity lockers in the market. Investors can participate in confidence in the event as both TripLeverage and Unicrypt have stellar reputations at this time.

The developers want to ensure a fair launch for their token. As such, they have stated that 100% of the max supply is to be sold at the event. Additionally, the team will not host a private sale and no tokens are earmarked for developers. This approach improves the firm's upside potential greatly.

TripLeverage recently gained acceptance in the Bitbook Incubator. Bitbook is a leading blockchain-based travel platform that seeks to expand adoption in the travel sector. For its part, the platform will provide a steady lead flow to TripLeverage’s network.

TripLeverage Benefits

There are a lot of benefits that businesses obtain once they enter the TripLeverage ecosystem. These features and services push the boundaries of blockchain integration and provide users with new opportunities and services unlike anything the competition offers currently. Here are some of the top benefits gained when you join TripLeverage.

Centralized Solution

One of the biggest advantages gained from joining TripLeverage is simplicity. Everything you need to save on your next business trip can be found in the dashboard. By placing everything you need in one place, such as booking, hotels, flights, and car rentals, businesses save time and money. Additionally, it simplifies accounting for all parties.

Expenditure Control

Another huge perk that can't be overlooked is the expenditure control mechanisms of the platform. You can customize and change your travel policies to meet your budget needs. This feature allows you to fine-tune your trip to get the most bang for your buck.

Detailed Report Analysis

Every business traveler knows that it’s vital to keep accurate records. The detailed report analysis provided by TripLeverage enables anyone to track travel records with ease. Additionally, the network provides guidance on how to save even more when on the road.

Rewards

One of the most impressive features of TripLeverage is its rewards structure. Users can earn rewards through a variety of channels. For example, you can secure rewards simply by identifying and referring potential customers. The rewards system breaks down into:

50% of revenue for referrals

50% net revenue used for buying and burning tokens

TripLeverage Token

At the core of TripLeverage's strategy is the TripLeverage token. This utility token is how users interact with the features and services of the network. Notably, the token was designed to fuel growth and provide rewards to users in multiple ways. Part of this strategy incorporates a deflationary mechanism.

Deflationary

TripLeverage users avoid inflation thanks to the integration of deflationary protocols throughout the network. For example, the protocol introduces a 10% deflationary token fee structure. Additionally, user's rewards are conditional on the volume of tokens being traded. Lastly, there is a reflect protocol that rewards users for HODLing TripLeverage tokens.

TripLeverage - Travel on the Blockchain

TripLeverage seeks to raise the bar in terms of savings and security with its latest integration. The platform's unique combination of features provides the travel community with access to powerful tools to reduce costs and improve ROIs. As such, you can expect to hear a lot more from this firm as its benefits become more widely known throughout the market. You can find out more about TripLeverage ILO by joining telegram .

