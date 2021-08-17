Aspero Medical announces patent award for their micro-texturing Pillar technology designed to improve outcomes of endoscopy procedures

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspero Medical, a medical device startup company developing new products for the field of gastroenterology, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company a patent that covers their PillarTM technology which improves medical device anchoring consistency inside of the body. The invention (US Patent No. 11,089,944) is a medical device balloon with textured surface that is designed to improve performance and outcomes of gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures.

Aspero Medical is a portfolio company of the Innosphere Ventures Fund, a seed and series A venture capital fund leading investment rounds in companies who are driving innovation in SaaS software, Cleantech and MedTech sectors.

“This patent award is a significant milestone for our company,” said Mark Rentschler, co-founder and CEO of Aspero Medical. “Our mission at Aspero Medical is to enable complete procedures the first time by providing physicians tools to diagnose and treat more effectively, while reducing patient trauma. Our proprietary PillarTM technology, protected by this issued keystone patent, provides a competitive advantage as we bring products to market to accomplish this mission.”

The foundational intellectual property was developed at the University of Colorado. Marta Zgagacz, Director of Licensing for Venture Partners at the University of Colorado Boulder, commented, “Aspero Medical continues to develop medical devices that meet crucial patient needs. This patent award is further affirmation of the novelty of their approach as they continue to expand their product and intellectual property portfolio.”

“Aspero Medical’s momentum continues to build for a significant commercial launch in the near term,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures Fund general partner. “This patent award is a significant milestone for the company. We’re excited to see how their technology will improve the performance of small bowel enteroscopy and colonoscopy procedures, save time for practitioners and patients, and improve patient outcomes.”

Balloon endoscopy is the standard of care in the drive to diagnose and treat small bowel disease as it allows for visualization of the entire small intestine. However, current balloon endoscopy technology is technically challenging and time-consuming. The Aspero Medical balloon overtube solution with patented Pillar™ micro-textures is designed to maximize wall traction and anchoring consistency in the GI tract.

