Majic To Attend H.C. Wainwright & Co Annual Global Investment Conference

Houston, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces it will be attending the H.C Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.

H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (HCW), one of the leading investment banks focused on capital markets and equity research across multiple sectors, is hosting its 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Investors are invited to register for the conference using this link:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

As part of its strategy to up list to the NASDAQ, Majic’s management will be undertaking several outreach initiatives and road shows to further present the Company to Investment Bankers, & Institutional Investors.

The Company’s subsidiary CGCX has an established footprint with institutions through its Exchange platform and more recently through the launch of the CGCX iChain.

“Institutional interest in our industry has gotten stronger in the last year as adoption of crypto currency and blockchain has become a mainstay of consumers and business alike. We have seen very positive response to the launch of our iChain. The traffic on the CGCX exchange is already largely composed of institutional trading and as such we feel our presence at this event only further strengthens our brand recognition and will increase the interest from institutional investors towards Majic’s offering.” Said Dr. Vin Menon, founder of CGCX.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

About H. C. Wainwright & Co.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co. H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

