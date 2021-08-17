Triage Staffing Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Time With Best-Ever Ranking

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a healthcare staffing firm based in Omaha, NE was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Triage grabbed the 2,282 spot with 186% revenue growth year over year, its best-ever ranking.

The Inc. 5000 award is just one of many for Triage this year. Triage was also named the best overall travel nurse agency by The Gypsy Nurse, VeryWell Health and The Balance Careers and named as the third best overall travel nurse agency by BluePipes. Triage CEO John Maaske was named a top 20 CEO for small and medium businesses by Glassdoor and Steve Williams, Triage’s VP of Recruiting and Sales, was also named to the Staffing Industry Analysts 40 under 40 list.

“The past year and a half highlighted what a dedicated team we have here at Triage. From our recruiters, to our compliance and support staff, to our innovation team, everyone here has the same focus—taking care of our travelers so we can best serve communities around the United States. If we’re doing that, everything else just falls into place because of the team we have,” said Maaske.

In addition to focusing on traveler support, Triage targeted growth. The company acquired Cincinnati-based medical staffing company, TaleMed, and now both operate under the Triage name. Additionally, Triage acquired Kamana Health, a technology company that makes tracking healthcare professionals’ compliance easier. Kamana’s universal profile also means that travelers can apply for a job with just one click, meaning travel nurse job applications take only seconds to complete.

“Our acquisition of Kamana Health is just one major way we’ve proven our commitment to our travelers. Kamana’s private, universal profile means that healthcare travelers can choose which agencies to share their information with, even if that agency isn’t Triage. We knew it was the right thing to do for our travelers and our mindset is that if we can’t place a traveler, they can take their universal profile and share it with a different agency to find a job that best fits their needs,” said Maaske.

