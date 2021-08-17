On the registration of the new version of the Articles of Association of Žemaitijos Pienas AB

English Lithuanian

Please be informed that on the 2nd of August 2021, following the decision of the shareholders of Žemaitijos Pienas AB to reduce the company’s authorised capital, it was also decided to amend the company’s Articles of Association. The new version of the company’s Articles of Association was registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the SE Centre of Registers on the 16th of August, 2021.

We also note that the reduced share of treasury shares held by Žemaitijos Pienas AB has been registered in the Lithuanian branch of Nasdaq CSD SE. Currently the Company holds 2,836,327 treasury shares.

