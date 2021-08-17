Lanza techVentures Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

PALO ALTO, Calif, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanza techVentures, an early-stage investment firm that supports entrepreneurs in realizing their innovative, new ideas in technologies, products and business models, today became a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.



“GSA is an esteemed component of the semiconductor industry, helping to promote its value and importance on the global stage,” notes Lucio Lanza, Lanza techVentures’ managing partner. “While the industry’s prominence is growing, it’s changing exponentially. An organization like the GSA provides a platform for this growth and change through collaboration and innovation.”

“We are pleased Lanza techVentures joined the GSA,” remarks Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Its managing partner Lucio Lanza has a wealth of industry knowledge and has been a keen behind-the-scenes supporter and a tireless proponent of the global semiconductor ecosystem through his investments, advice and counsel. We look forward to Lucio and Lanza techVentures being active in our industry events and interest groups.”

As a member of the GSA, Lanza techVentures will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

About Lanza techVentures

Lanza techVentures is an early-stage investment firm that transforms innovative startups into high-value companies through unique vision, insight and a profound understanding of technology and its trends. Founded in 2001 by technology luminary Lucio Lanza, Lanza techVentures has acted as a strategic partner and advisor for early- to mid-stage companies in the design software and intellectual property (IP), semiconductor and biotechnology market sectors.

