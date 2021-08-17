Construction Executive Names CLA Top U.S. Construction Accounting Firm

Walnut Creek, California, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) has been ranked the number one construction accounting firm in the United States by Construction Executive. The list recognizes the top independent construction accounting firms in the country.

Construction Executive is now in its 19th year of publication and is considered a leading trade magazine for construction businesses. In the July/August 2021 issue, the magazine published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms, an annual feature that includes detailed breakouts and analysis of the industry.

“The construction industry faces very complex challenges, including project delays, staffing shortages, skills gaps, and cost of materials,” said Julian Xavier, CLA principal. “It’s more important than ever for contractors to recognize the impact of these challenges and develop strategies to help create future opportunities. CLA provides the tools for owners and managers to plan for long-term financial success.”

Rankings were determined by seven key factors:

Revenue Number of CPAs in the construction practice Percentage of the firm’s total revenues that comes from its construction practice Number of construction clients Number of office locations with a construction accounting practice Number of employees with CCIFP certification Year the construction accounting practice was established

CLA maintained its number one ranking by growing the number of CPAs, clients, and revenue from the construction practice.

The number of CPAs in the firm increased from 2,691 to 2,910

The number of U.S. construction clients increased from 9,182 to 9,912

Revenues from the construction practice increased from $90.9M to $96.6M

CLA helps its construction clients transform challenges into opportunities with the help of a dedicated team of construction professionals. The team considers the financial, tax, operational, and strategic needs of companies and offers timely advice and strategies to help drive success.

CLA was also recently recognized as one of the 2021 top 10 accounting firms by Accounting Today. The publication ranks the top 100 firms annually. For the fourth year, CLA came in at number eight.

