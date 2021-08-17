Woodside Credit Signs 4-Year Exclusive Endorsement as Barrett-Jackson’s Collector Car Loan Provider

The endorsement deal builds on the 10-year relationship between the collector car lender and the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions.

Newport Beach, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Woodside Credit, offering the lowest monthly payments in America, signs a four-year contract with Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, as the exclusive automotive loan provider. Building on the 10-year relationship underscores the importance of Woodside as a classic, exotic, and collectible car loan provider for the auctions. This endorsement enables bidders to get pre-approved for the financing of up to $600,000 on collector cars featured at Barrett-Jackson Auctions.

“We are excited to continue growing our relationship with Woodside and providing their services to our bidders as the number one option for their collector car loan,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Coming off the heels of two record-breaking auctions in 2021, including our most successful Las Vegas Auction to date, it is clear that there is pent-up demand for collector cars and the hobby is thriving.”

“The Woodside Credit team couldn’t be happier for another four years,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Our collector loan products give more options to bidders and even helps new bidders get into the hobby for the first time. Our commitment to commonsense lending practices and understanding our clients’ full financial picture allows us to provide loans with the lowest monthly payments in America.”

Since 2011, Woodside Credit has been a fixture at Barrett-Jackson Auctions. During the auction, each big screen flanking the auction block has an ‘Estimated Monthly Payment’ in the lower right-hand corner. The estimated payment updates in real-time and helps bidders understand the affordable monthly cost of a vehicle during the lively and fast-moving auctions.

“I was so happy Woodside’s loan program was available, so I didn’t have to tie up all of my own money,” said bidder Chad T. from Downington, PA. The flexibility of paying less upfront allows bidders to use funds for other financial goals, or for some, to bring more than one vehicle home.

Woodside Credit’s commitment to technology allows it to effectively serve bidders before and during the auctions. With fast preapprovals and convenient e-sign for executing loan documents, bidders complete their car loans from anywhere, including those who choose absentee or online bidding.

With continued month-over-month growth of the portfolio and increasing demand for high-end and classic vehicles, Woodside Credit continues a fast-growing trajectory, having originated $2 billion in loans. The company has a history of deep relationships with industry leaders in the collectible car space that has been instrumental to its success.

Following Barrett-Jackson’s most successful Las Vegas Auction to date, the next event will be the Inaugural Houston Auction held September 16-18 at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas. Look for Woodside Credit when you register to bid and get pre-approved by calling or call (949) 877-8290 or visiting woodsidecredit.com/barrett-jackson .

About Woodside Credit

With over $2 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $600,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information or call 949-877-8290.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auctions across the country each year. With broadcast partners A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com , or call 480-421-6694.

