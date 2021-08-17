D2L LAUNCHES NEW PARENT AND GUARDIAN APP TO ENHANCE LEARNING COLLABORATION POST-PANDEMIC

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L launches its new parent and guardian app within a suite of back-to-school features designed to support teachers, learners, and families as they return to a new learning landscape. The new Brightspace app, available this fall, addresses an urgent and significant shift in collaboration between teachers and families that emerged as a result of the pandemic, and delivers enhanced levels of continuity and support for learners.

The new Brightspace app will help K-12 students succeed in the coming school year by making it easier than ever for teachers and families to connect, stay informed, and receive notifications to support learning that happens both inside and outside of the classroom.

“Teachers, parents and guardians were heroic during this past year in supporting students in their migration to an unprecedented new normal,” says Aly Scott, Chief Marketing Officer at D2L. “While there have been challenges, we have also seen tremendous innovation, creativity, and collaboration. With our back-to-school launch, we are harnessing the benefits of broader family engagement, expanding our teacher professional development resources, and fostering vibrant learning communities to accelerate learner success. D2L is steadfastly committed to delivering innovative solutions that inspire and engage with essential learning resources and personalized experiences. Today’s back-to-school launch is a wonderful example of that.”

The new parent and guardian app builds on a full suite of features within D2L Brightspace that will help K-12 schools launch into a new standard for back-to-school.

As students return to school, their individual skills and competencies will vary as a result of learning during the pandemic. To reflect the unique needs of each learner, teachers need a scalable platform to reach students where they are today and guide them to where they need to be tomorrow. This can be achieved easily and efficiently using Brightspace. Investing in e ducator d evelopment : With the new demands and expectations of teachers brought on by the pandemic, schools want to identify areas for development among staff and make it easier to access professional development resources. With Brightspace, schools can offer integrated, easy-to-access, and high-quality professional learning opportunities for their educators.

: With the new demands and expectations of teachers brought on by the pandemic, schools want to identify areas for development among staff and make it easier to access professional development resources. With Brightspace, schools can offer integrated, easy-to-access, and high-quality professional learning opportunities for their educators. Building a learning community: Brightspace supports equitable and inclusive learning for teachers, learners, and their families, including the creation of learning environments that use technology, such as online discussion rooms, to deliver student success.





In addition to these innovations, D2L supports every school’s technology ecosystem by dynamically connecting Brightspace through open standards and APIs. These integrations allow schools to use all the tools, content, and applications they need most–all in one place. Customers are set up for success through a focus on partnership, to tackle not only this return to school but also provide support and partnership year-round. To learn more about D2L Brightspace, the Brightspace app, and these other innovations, click here.

“Our mission is to transform the way the world learns,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Today that mission is more urgent than ever, which is why we’re relentlessly working to improve the Brightspace experience for educators, learners, families, and their communities. We all have one goal – to help students succeed. The pandemic challenges all of us, but it has shown us that our kids are incredibly resilient, and that the right learning technology is an incredibly powerful tool to support them as they get back to the classroom.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.

It makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online, to build meaningful connections with parents, and gives teachers tools they’re going to love. D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for teachers to reach every learner and for every learner to reach their full potential. D2L Brightspace has been built for every grade level and supports non-readers.

D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the best K-12 learning platform for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit D2L K-12.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

