NP Digital Named Inc. 5000 List Fastest-Growing Company for 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, has been ranked 21 out of 5,000 on the list of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. 5000. Since its inception, the agency has reported considerable growth in staff, global footprint, and expanded service offerings.

NP Digital increased its revenue 13,259% in the last three years with expanded services in Paid Media, Data, Analytics and Insights (DAI), and a depth of offerings in Search Engine Optimization and Content Marketing, making it the number 2 fastest growing company in the advertising and marketing category. The agency has grown beyond its headquarter office located in San Diego, with the addition of new locations in Chicago, Utah, Brazil, India, and Australia and garnered 450 employees total across the globe.

NP Digital has also made significant investments in growing its robust SEO and Content Marketing technology, Ubersuggest to now operate in 190 countries, in 9 languages and with more than two million active users averaging 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over six billion keywords, two trillion links, and one billion pieces of content.

“It’s an honor to be featured on this prestigious list, especially as a newer agency within its first few years of life. Recently, more than ever we are seeing the demand for digital marketing expertise continue to rise at an astronomical pace,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We credit our investments in developing our digital marketing services, owned technologies, and international expansion in positioning us to meet that need and build with it.”

This recognition joins a growing list of recent NP Digital accolades. Earlier this year, the agency won the DRUM Search Awards for Best Global B2B PPC Campaign, OMMA award for Best SEO Campaign and a Search Engine Land Award for Best B2B SEO Campaign.

About Inc 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with its 450 employees, seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.