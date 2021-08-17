Emerge Ranks #530 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge ranks #530 on the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list by business media outlet, Inc. Magazine. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Companies included on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.





“With this being our second company to make such an exclusive list, it really validates our dedication to our industry and the companies we build. We’ve also tripled our company in the past year, so looking forward to hopefully ranking even higher next year,” Michael Leto, Emerge CEO said.





Emerge has been able to thrive and expand in 2021, doubling its headcount by adding over 100 new positions to the sales, strategy and product teams. Emerge’s hiring doesn’t stop there — with plans to add an additional 160 positions to their team in 2022.





“The growth that we are seeing here at Emerge is a testament to the vision of our founders and the culture that we are building from the ground up. This is a company built on resilience and hard work, where people with good ideas and a commitment to success are embraced and celebrated, ” Senior Director of Business Operations at Emerge, Chris Brychell said.





Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.





“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”





Emerge has previously been recognized as a “Top Place to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal, a “Best Startup Employer” by Forbes and was recently recognized by leading transportation publication, FreightWaves, in their “FreightTech Top 25” listing.





Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.







About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Digital Freight Marketplace. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017, and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.





More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000





Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.





