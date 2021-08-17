ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chairs, Members of Subspecialty Divisions, and Public Member

Dallas, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four new Board of Directors Members, one Public Member, three new subspecialty Division Chairs, and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:

Board of Directors, New Members

Seine Chiang, MD

Professor

Chief, Women’s Health Division

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Washington School of Medicine

Marlene M. Corton, MD, MSCS

Professor

Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Division

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Texas Southwestern Medical School

Abimbola O. Famuyide, MBBS

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Jeanne S. Sheffield, MD

Professor

Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division

Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Board of Directors, New Public Member

Megham Twiss, MAT, MDiv, MA

Director of GME Operations, Accreditation, and Innovation

Office of Graduate Medical Education

UChicago Medicine

New Board of Directors Members and Chairs of Subspecialty Divisions

Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS

E.C. Hamblen Professor and Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Duke University School of Medicine

Gynecologic Oncology

Steven Plaxe, MD

Professor

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences

University of California San Diego School of Medicine

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Mary E. Norton, MD

Professor

Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division

Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department

University of California, San Francisco

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD

Professor

Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery

Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

Felicia L. Lane, MD

Professor

Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs

Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship

Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

University of California at Irvine School of Medicine

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH

Professor

Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery

Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Lynn L. Simpson, MD

Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health

Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division

Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Columbia University

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

