ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chairs, Members of Subspecialty Divisions, and Public Member

Dallas, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four new Board of Directors Members, one Public Member, three new subspecialty Division Chairs, and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:
Board of Directors, New Members
Seine Chiang, MD
Professor
Chief, Women’s Health Division
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Washington School of Medicine
Marlene M. Corton, MD, MSCS
Professor
Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Division
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Abimbola O. Famuyide, MBBS
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Jeanne S. Sheffield, MD
Professor
Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division
Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Board of Directors, New Public Member
Megham Twiss, MAT, MDiv, MA
Director of GME Operations, Accreditation, and Innovation
Office of Graduate Medical Education
UChicago Medicine
New Board of Directors Members and Chairs of Subspecialty Divisions
Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS
E.C. Hamblen Professor and Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Duke University School of Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Steven Plaxe, MD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences
University of California San Diego School of Medicine
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Mary E. Norton, MD
Professor
Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division
Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department
University of California, San Francisco
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD
Professor
Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery
Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Felicia L. Lane, MD
Professor
Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs
Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
University of California at Irvine School of Medicine
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH
Professor
Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery
Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Lynn L. Simpson, MD
Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health
Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Columbia University
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.
