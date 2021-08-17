English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 17 August 2021 at 18:30

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:

In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

The previous guidance of the company was:

In 2021, turnover and EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2020.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO,

tel. +46 7631 584 22,

magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment