17 August 2021

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects 

Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:

In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

The previous guidance of the company was:

In 2021, turnover and  EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2020.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

