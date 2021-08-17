BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté
des informations		Nombre total
d’actions composant le capital		Nombre total
de droits de vote




31.07.2021



32 630 114

Total théorique

51 643 712
  

Total réel *

51 173 364


*Total réel         =nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions
 – actions privées de droit de vote

