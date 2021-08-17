English Dutch French

EVS H1 2021 RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

ON TUESDAY 24 AUGUST 2021

EVS Broadcast Equipment will announce its first semester 2021 results on August 24, 2021, prior to market opening.

CONFERENCE CALL

! PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!

On the same day, EVS will hold a conference call in English at 3.30 pm CET with financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be available shortly before the call on the EVS website and in the webcast.

Participants must register for the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

1. Online registration: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6174585

2. Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbzqhedw



Le même jour, EVS tiendra une conférence téléphonique en anglais à 15h30 CET pour analystes financiers et investisseurs institutionnels. Les autres personnes intéressées peuvent l’écouter, sans poser de questions (“listen-only mode”). La présentation utilisée pendant la conférence téléphonique sera disponible sur le site d’EVS peu avant le début de celle-ci ainsi que dans le webcast.

Les participants doivent s'enregistrer sur le site de la conférence téléphonique ci-dessous. Un email leur sera alors envoyé avec les détails de connexion (login, mot de passe et identifiant unique).

1. Online registration: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6174585

2. Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbzqhedw

Op dezelfde dag om 15u30 CET zal EVS een teleconferentie houden in het Engels voor financiële analisten en institutionele beleggers. Andere geïnteresseerden kunnen passief deelnemen aan de conferentie in “listen-only mode”. De presentatie die gebruikt zal worden tijdens de teleconferentie zal beschikbaar zijn op de website van EVS kort voordien en in de webcast.

Deelnemers moeten zich vóór de conferentie registreren via de onderstaande link. Bij de registratie krijgt elke deelnemer een Participant Dial in nummer, een password en een uniek registratienummer.

1. Online registration: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6174585

2. Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbzqhedw

For more information, please contact:

Ingrid Rogy, CFO a.i

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

