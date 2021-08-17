Directed Energy Weapon Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has launched a new report Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2021 to 2031: Forecasts by Technology (High Energy Laser Technology, High Power Microwave Technology, Particle Beam Weapons), by Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-Lethal Weapons), by Application (Homeland, Security, Defence), by End-user (Navy, Airforce, Army) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading DEW Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

What are the Market Dynamics?

Rising Investment on Modern Warfare Weapons and Systems to Boost Market Growth

Armed Conflicts Rising soa need for Advanced Weapons.

Growing Demand for Non-Lethal Weapons to Create Significant Opportunities for DEW Manufacturers.

Integration of Directed Energy in CBRN Defense to Expand Applications of DEWs.

High Cost Involved in the Deployment of EW Systems Can Impact the Adoption Rate of DEWs.

Defense Budget Cuts Will Result in the Decline in Invest on Advanced Weapon Technology .

. Rising Partnerships and Tie-ups to Bring Innovation in the DEWs Market.

Increasing Investments in R&D to Come up with Latest DEWs.

Recent Initiative include:

In December 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with Australian Army to perform research and development to introduce next gen weapons for defense sector. Further, the R&D program focus on new, disruptive technologies to increase the warfare capabilities of soldiers and defend them against contemporary threats.

In October 2020, The Boeing Company signed a partnership agreement with General Atomics to develop new laser weapons for air and missile defense. As per the agreement, the companies will be manufacturing a 100 kilowatt laser that will be scalable to 250 kilowatts and it can be integrated onboard ground vehicles, ships and aircraft and employed as a standalone system.

How is the report segmented?

Market Segmentation 2021-2031



The Directed Energy Weapon Market is segmented on the Technology, Product, End User, Application, and regional basis.

Technology

High Energy Laser Technology

High Power Microwave Technology

Particle Beam Weapons

Product Type

Lethal

Non-lethal

End User

Navy

Air Force

Army

Application

Defense

Homeland Security

What are the Regional Breakdowns?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Australia Singapore Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East Israel Saudi Arabia Kuwait Rest of Middle East

Africa

Companies featured in the report include:

Azimuth Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Battelle

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

