Umicore - Disposal of own shares

| Source: Umicore Umicore

Brussels, BELGIUM

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 08/08/2021 – 13/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
8/08/2021 21:16ISOP 20155,00017.289
9/08/2021 9:00ISOP 20182,50040.900
9/08/2021 9:06ISOP 201537519.502
9/08/2021 9:32ISOP 201750025.500
9/08/2021 10:09ISOP 20182,00040.900
9/08/2021 10:13ISOP 20182,50040.900
9/08/2021 10:20ISOP 20182,50040.900
9/08/2021 10:25ISOP 20182,50040.900
9/08/2021 10:58ISOP 20181,25040.900
9/08/2021 10:59ISOP 20161,00016.632
9/08/2021 11:41ISOP 20181,25040.900
9/08/2021 11:45ISOP 20186,00040.900
9/08/2021 11:47ISOP 201675016.632
9/08/2021 13:14ISOP 20183,00040.900
9/08/2021 16:41ISOP 201850040.900
10/08/2021 9:00ISOP 20161,00016.632
10/08/2021 9:03ISOP 201750025.500
10/08/2021 9:43ISOP 201637516.632
10/08/2021 10:03ISOP 201662516.632
10/08/2021 10:33ISOP 20186,00040.900
10/08/2021 10:43ISOP 201750025.500
10/08/2021 12:06ISOP 201650016.632
10/08/2021 12:11ISOP 20183,00040.900
10/08/2021 13:50ISOP 20187,00040.900
10/08/2021 15:27ISOP 20182,00040.900
10/08/2021 16:16ISOP 201750025.500
11/08/2021 9:00ISOP 201675016.632
11/08/2021 10:05ISOP 20185,00040.900
11/08/2021 10:05ISOP 201712,00025.500
11/08/2021 13:28ISOP 201712,00025.500
11/08/2021 15:41ISOP 201750025.500
11/08/2021 15:47ISOP 201675016.632
11/08/2021 17:10ISOP 20169,00016.632
11/08/2021 17:27ISOP 20161,50016.632
11/08/2021 17:27ISOP 201650016.632
12/08/2021 9:55ISOP 20185,00040.900
12/08/2021 11:59ISOP 20162,00016.632
12/08/2021 12:06ISOP 201750025.500
12/08/2021 15:45ISOP 20171,00025.500
12/08/2021 15:45ISOP 201750025.500
13/08/2021 9:08ISOP 20161,75016.632
13/08/2021 9:11ISOP 201650016.632
13/08/2021 9:11ISOP 20181,00040.900
13/08/2021 9:11ISOP 20161,25016.632
13/08/2021 11:56ISOP 201712,00025.500
13/08/2021 12:17ISOP 20161,00016.632
13/08/2021 17:06ISOP 201735,00025.500
13/08/2021 17:10ISOP 20155,00017.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com