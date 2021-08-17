Motion2AI raises a $12.6M Series-A to provide AI services for warehouse mobility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion2AI (CEO: Byungsoo Kim) closed a $12.6M Series A from venture capitalists in the US and Korea. US investor Mir Ventures led this Series A, and Smilegate Investment, Mirae Asset, IMM, Intervest, Future Play, Shinhan Capital, Nest Company, and Amantani Partners participated.



“We led Motion2AI's Series A because advanced warehouse mobility technology is rapidly expanding to customers large and small in the logistics market. The future of autonomous integrated services based on AI technology is feasible and necessary for the logistics industry, and Motion2AI has a strong advantage in this sector,” said John Braze, managing partner of MIR Ventures, who led the investment.

Motion2AI CEO Byungsoo Kim expressed his ambition to more aggressively expand logistics center productivity improvement and safety to the US and Korea through this investment. As the demand for logistics centers increases, the need for mobility control based on AI technology and digital twins is also increasing, and we plan to respond quickly to these demands. Byungsoo will reside in Silicon Valley to lead the American organization to aggressively expand services in the US market and attract a global workforce.

In fact, after introducing the Motion2AI solution, FNS in the United States is expanding its application to several sites after the PoC as it is possible to measure more sophisticated work productivity by using location and work status information. Korean logistics companies such as LX Pantos, GS Shop, and CJ Korea Express also use Motion2AI control technology to improve productivity and work safety in logistics sites.

Media Contact : +1-734-660-1287, contact@motion2ai.com

About Company

Motion2AI services an AI SaaS solution and edge computer vision for vehicles (human-operated and robots) for warehouse operations. With the effortless integration, safety, and cost reduction that Motion2AI provides, the ecosystem supports seamless and scalable collaboration among manned labor and robots.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b3d6d6-637f-4112-a6be-a94d91609883

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80fad574-e0ad-4ab7-ac75-c5a411c1c0d7