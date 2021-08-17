Kvika banki hf.: Shareholders' Meeting on 7 September 2021

English Icelandic

A shareholders’ meeting of Kvika banki hf., Reg. No. 540502-2930, will be held on Tuesday 7 September 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Company´s office at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Election of one member and one alternate member to the Board of Directors of the Company. Other business.

The meeting will be held in Icelandic. Meeting documents are available on the Company's website in both Icelandic and English. Should there be any discrepancy between the meeting documents in Icelandic and English, only the Icelandic version is authentic. Meeting documents are available on the website https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting and at the company's office at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

For further information, please find attached Announcement of Shareholders' Meeting and a Candidate Summary.

Attachments