Lerner Publishing Group Announces New Read Woke™ Books in Partnership with Cicely Lewis, the Read Woke Librarian

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lerner Publishing Group is introducing Read Woke™ Books, a new brand which examines hard topics facing our society, created in partnership with Cicely Lewis, the Read Woke librarian. Launching in Fall 2021 with the Issues in Action series, Read Woke Books are inspired by a belief that knowledge is power and seek to challenge social norms, give voice to the silenced, provide information about groups that have been disenfranchised, disrupt the status quo, and share perspectives from underrepresented or oppressed groups.

The new Issues in Action series takes a critical look at society’s big issues including everything from gun violence to immigration. Readers will learn how problems developed and hear from underrepresented persons involved in these struggles. Reflection questions help readers challenge their perspectives, while an activism toolkit and a Read Woke reading list empower readers to make a difference.

The six new titles in the Issues in Action series written by authors Cicely Lewis and Elliot Smith include:

Gun Violence and the Fight for Public Safety

Immigration, Refugees, and the Fight for a Better Life

Income Inequality and the Fight over Wealth Distribution

Mass Incarceration, Black Men, and the Fight for Justice

The Opioid Epidemic and the Addiction Crisis

Use of Force and the Fight against Police Brutality

Read Woke Books will launch with 6 titles in Fall 2021, 6 titles in Spring 2022, and 6 titles in Fall 2022.

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Books

About the Publisher

Lerner Publishing Group creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers with fifteen imprints and divisions: Lerner Publications, Millbrook Press™, Carolrhoda Books®, Twenty-First Century Books™, Graphic Universe™, Darby Creek™, Kar-Ben Publishing™, Carolrhoda Lab®, LernerClassroom™, Hungry Tomato®, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions™, Lerner Digital™, Zest Books™, and Lerner Publisher Services™. For more information, visit lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

Attachments