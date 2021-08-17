Casino Market to Touch USD 480 Million at 7% CAGR by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Casino Market information by Type and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size is anticipated to reach USD 480 million with CAGR of 7% by 2026.

Casino Market Scope:

A casino, simply put, is a room or building where people play gambling games like slot machines, roulette, poker, lottery, craps, and blackjack, among others.

Dominant Key Players on Casino Market Covered Are:

Addison Global Limited (UK)

Creatiosoft (India)

Chetu, Inc. (US)

Evolution Gaming (Latvia)

Microgaming (Isle of Man)

NetEnt AB (Sweden)

Kindred Group PLC (UK)

Betsson AB (Sweden)

Betsoft (Malta)

Playson (Malta)

Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd (India)

Ladbrokes (UK)

Scientific Games (US)

The 888 Group (Europort)

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (Ireland)

Market Drivers:

Attractive Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global casino market growth. Some of these entail increasing gaming licenses, boost to tourism it offers to domestic economies, increasing investments in developed economies, customers’ increasing affluent lifestyle, high internet penetration, increasing use of mobile phones to play online games from public places and homes, easy access to online gambling, cultural approval and legalization, celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships, and the growing accessibility of cost-effective mobile applications. The additional factors adding market growth include changing lifestyle, demand for leisure time, increase in tourism, rising standard of living, customer’s growing spending capability, rising commercialization and urbanization, rapid growth in technology, change in consumer’s offline casino preference, blockchain based online casinos, and VR based gaming.

On the contrary, cyberattacks during online gaming, security and authentication related issues and legal hurdles are factors that may limit the global casino market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global casino market based on type.

By type, the global casino market is segmented into slot machines, roulette, poker, lottery, craps, and blackjack. Of these, the lottery segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period as more people buy online and offline lottery tickets. In casinos, the integration of video lottery terminal is increasing participation among customers and drive revenues which in turn is adding to the segmental growth.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Have Lions Share in Casino Market

Geographically, the global casino market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Investments by overseas gambling companies, the large appetite of online gamblers, approval of licenses in certain states, large potential in China and India, demand for blockchain based online casinos, and the popularity of cricket betting are adding to the global casino market growth over the forecast period. The additional factors adding market growth include the increasing use of internet services, relaxation of regulations pertaining to online casinos, high economic growth, and increased spending on leisure activities.

North America to Have Healthy Growth in Casino Market

In North America, the global casino market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Approval of online gambling, legalization of sports betting, rise in female customers, convenience of cashless modes of payment, push for legal betting in the US, and increasing use of cryptocurrencies are adding to the global casino market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Notable Growth in Casino Market

The global casino market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Legalization of casinos in Italy, Malta, Spain, Germany, and France, growing popularity of online casinos, the availability of high-speed internet, and rising use of smartphones are adding to the global casino market growth in the region.

In RoW, the global casino market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Casino Market

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak has brought all operations and activities in casinos to a standstill. They were opened after implementing the use of sanitizers and masks and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus. Social distancing points between slot machines and non-invasive tests at entry points are likely to drive customers and also ensure their safety. On the contrary, the crisis has restricted construction projects and renovation projects with the biggest casinos halting their plans.

Entertainment options are restricted yet are being offered at much selected venues. California’s Fantasy Spring Resort offers music on Sundays by Latin artists during the outbreak. The dining services provided at these venues with food being served at the customers’ tables and buffets being scrapped. Yet the impact of cardrooms can impact the profit margins of casinos at this period.

The pandemic on the other hand is favorably impacting the online casino market. To curtail the spread of the virus, countries across the world have imposed tight restrictions and promoted social distancing. Stringent restrictions on the movement of the people had a noteworthy impact on casino operations that are land-based. As a result most players have shifted focus to online casinos due to land-based gambling lockdown.

Industry Updates

Esports Technologies has joined hands with Spinomenal, a leading casino games provider. The game provider agreement will enable Esports Technologies in offering casino games with the high opportunity of winning real money on Gogawi.com, its international direct-to-consumer platform. The expanded offerings will allow sports bettors as well as esports in placing wagers on both casino games as well as leading esports matches and tournaments on just any device, on the go or at home.

