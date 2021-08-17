Cloud-Managed LAN Market to Hit USD 1,183.8 Million by 2025 at 12.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Cloud-Managed LAN Market information by Component, solution, Organization Size, vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 524.7 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 1,183.8 Million by 2025.

Cloud-managed LAN Market Scope:

Increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) and choose your own device (CYOD) among business enterprises, as well as a rapid increase in the deployment of Wi-Fi solutions across public venues, can be attributed to market growth. The lack of standards in terms of connectivity and operability of Wi-Fi solutions, on the other hand, is likely to stymie the growth of the managed Wi-Fi industry, thus limiting the overall cloud-managed LAN market during the assessment period. Nevertheless, the deployment of heterogeneous networks (HetNets) and the increasing demand for managed Wi-Fi solutions are also fueling the cloud-managed LAN market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The proliferation of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops is causing a major increase in data traffic in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. This has resulted in a massive expansion of mobile networks. In addition, mobile service providers are looking for a range of solutions to reach network capacity in a cost-effective and reliable manner. To meet network capacity requirements, service providers are providing HetNets, which combine Wi-Fi and small cell technologies. HetNets greatly increase network capacity in Wi-Fi hotspots and are widely being used in airports, train stations, stadiums, and other public locations.

For example, as LTE and VoLTE networks in India continue to evolve, Google has completed the installation of 500 Wi-Fi hotspots in railway stations and is now preparing to extend its free Wi-Fi services to public places such as malls, cafes, and universities. Furthermore, Cisco has created the Cisco Connected Stadium Wi-Fi solution, which has been installed in prominent venues such as AT&T Park, Dallas Cowboys Stadium, and Pittsburgh's Consol Energy Center. The solution has also been deployed in US baseball parks, mega stadiums, hockey arenas, and entertainment venues in the US, Canada, and Europe. As a result, the cloud-managed LAN market is projected to be driven by a rise in the number of public Wi-Fi solutions across the public network during the forecast period.

However, lack of interoperability, as well as security and privacy concerns, are expected to impede the growth of the cloud-managed LAN market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global cloud-managed LAN industry has been segmented based on component, organization size, and vertical.

By component, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been divided into hardware, solution, and service. The hardware segment has been divided into routers, switches, Wi-Fi access points, and gateways. The service segment has been divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been divided into consulting services, deployment and implementation services, and other support services.

Based on the solution, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been categorized into network management, monitoring and performance management, guest access, onboarding services, configuration solution, unified SD-LAN, and SD-WAN management, authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA) security/authentication, policy enforcement, and others.

By organization size, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been segmented into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been divided into IT and telecom, BFSI, government and public sector, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, education, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

As a mature market, North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global cloud-managed LAN market during the forecast period. The emergence of major providers of cloud-managed LAN platforms can be attributed to market growth.

During the assessment period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the cloud-managed LAN industry. The rising demand for high-quality services to improve the customer experience is driving the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cloud-managed LAN Market

The implementation of a range of regulations by governments around the world to deal with the COVID-19 crisis is expected to have an impact on the global cloud-managed LAN industry’s development.

