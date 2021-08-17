Accomplished Industrial and B2B Chief Marketer Maureen Quirk Joins Chief Outsiders

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed Chief Marketing Officer Maureen Quirk has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s pre-eminent collective of fractional CMOs. Quirk is an omni channel strategist with proven global expertise in brand architecture, demand generation, product launches and sales force enablement. She is available for immediate engagements with clients seeking to build engines for sustainable growth.

A growth-oriented CMO, Quirk works at all stages of the customer journey including demand generation, share of wallet expansion and retention. Her senior leadership experience includes leading global marketing at Fortune 100 Sysco, driving growth with numerous industrial organizations and co-founding successful ecommerce companies, including Rinkmaster which has seen triple digit growth in the lifestyle segment over the past several years

With a track record of creating innovative marketing strategies to drive growth, Quirk is noted for introducing and scaling the largest B2B loyalty program in its segment, leading a master rebrand internationally, embedding DEI marketing practices, driving adoption of subscription-based SaaS, launching billion dollar brands, leveraging synergies with acquisitions and creating personalized demand generation strategies for industry-leading market share improvement.

“Maureen creates brand engagement and builds equity and customer loyalty,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “She is an expert storyteller with a proven record of executing customer-centric strategies based on data and VOC insights.”

Quirk earned a Doctorate in International Marketing from the University of Liverpool where her research included the implementation of innovation and transformation platforms across multiple industries. Quirk also holds dual Master’s degrees – one in Marketing Management from the University of Guelph, and a second in Information Science from the University of Toronto.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,200 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

