SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate Represents Buyer in Multi-Property Self-Storage Acquisition Outside Athens, GA

Boston, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoregate Partners, LLC, an Easton, MD-based investment group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 1,130-unit, 3-property self-storage portfolio for $11,400,000.

Shoregate was represented by Brandon Heaver of SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate and the Seller by Mike Patterson of Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia. Initially, only two sites were marketed, but the Buyer’s agent was able to procure a third, larger site through a creative structure that solved a financing issue encumbering the additional property.

Shoregate’s Principals have more than 20 years of combined experience managing more than 1,000,000 SF of commercial real estate between several states. The company’s hands-on approach to the evaluation, valuation, and management of assets throughout the country has led to their rapid growth over the past several years.

Shoregate is actively seeking to acquire scale in warehouse and self-storage assets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, United States. Property owners are encouraged to reach out to Brandon Heaver at SVN | Miller if interested in selling. Brandon can be reached at brandon.heaver@svn.com or 443.214.6376.

About SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate:

SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, with offices in Salisbury, MD, Bethesda, MD, Easton, MD, Seaford, DE, and Onley, VA is a financial services firm specializing in commercial real estate. SVN provides advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing and asset, and property management services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For information on how to make SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate the key to your success, contact 410-543-2440 or visit our website www.SVNmiller.com.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.