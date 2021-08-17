Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into View Inc. (VIEW)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) on behalf of investors concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply as of mid-day trading on August 17, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own View securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or go to our investigation page: https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/view-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

jzimmerman@scott-scott.com