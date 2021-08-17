Corcoran Global Living’s Tom Swanson Is New President-Elect for Greater Los Angeles Realtor® Association

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Swanson, Partner and District Manager-LA Beach Cities for Corcoran Global Living, was recently elected President-Elect 2022 of the Greater Los Angeles Realtor® Association. Swanson is a member of the Board of Directors for GLAR and the California Association of Realtors®. He serves or has served on various committees such as the Cultural Diversity Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, Government Affairs Committee, Local Candidates Recommendation Committee, and Awards Committee.

Established in 1903, the Greater Los Angeles Realtor® Association has over 12,000 member Realtors® and affiliates ranging geographically from Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood to unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Like its sister associations, Greater Los Angeles Realtor® Association is a professional trade association established to promote excellence and professionalism in the industry. Members set themselves apart as leaders and raise the bar of leadership and quality. The Association offers a vast array of benefits and services to support its members with fairness, integrity and proficiency as primary goals.

Swanson, with well over 20 years’ experience, has a passion for real estate and all its many facets. He takes pride in his various roles as leader, trainer, motivator and broker developer. He holds a wide range of certifications and achievements to augment his expertise. He attended The Stony Brook School and then Adelphi University in New York, with a concentration in advertising and marketing.

“Tom is a most welcome addition to the Corcoran Global Living team. His dedication to excellence both personally and professionally along with his community involvement exemplify what we are all about here,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “He is a powerful force in the business and is an advocate for growth and development among his peers and colleagues. It’s an ideal match.”

Swanson was heavily involved in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, PTA and Franklin Elementary’s Government Committee. He volunteered as a teacher’s assistant at the Santa Monica College School of Ceramic Arts, and has over 17 year’s teaching experience at the Clayhouse in Santa Monica. His own work has been exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.

Swanson encourages participation in the Greater Los Angeles Realtor® Association and involvement on the various committees dedicated to the advancement of real estate rights and benefits both for agents as well as buyers and sellers. About volunteering, he says, “When you give, you get. You are the big winner by giving.”

When asked about the challenges of the past year, he stated, “I always have hope. I know this too will pass.”

He may be reached at 310.702.8559.

About Corcoran Global Living

