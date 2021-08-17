WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP HITS INC. 5000 LIST FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after making its debut on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has once again made the cut, coming in at 447 on the list.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. During that time, WFG’s revenues grew from $7.5 million to $84.4 million, a growth rate of 1,091%. With offices in Franklin, Tenn. and Las Vegas, Nev., the company had also grown from 30 employees in 2017 to 424 by the end of 2020.

“Given 2020’s unprecedented challenges, I’m extremely proud of the resiliency my team has shown,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG’s CEO and founder. “Despite having to transition to a totally remote work-from-home environment, we never took our eye off the ball and continued our mission of helping others. Landing on this prestigious list for the second year in the top 500 is a testament to the great team we have and reinforces the continuing need in the market for our services.”

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG is one of four companies in Middle Tennessee and 10 in the state of Tennessee to make the 2021 list. The company was ranked 203rd in 2020.

WFG, founded by McDowell in 2011, is a financial services company that specializes in timeshare cancellation and debt relief for families who have been lied to or misled by timeshare companies about their purchases. To date, the company has relieved more than 16,000 families of more than $250 million in timeshare mortgage debt.

The company began experiencing its growth explosion after McDowell successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

McDowell expects the company to see continued growth not only through Wesley Financial Group, but also through the launch of new financial-related business divisions. “We are just launching a mortgage company and have other ventures on the horizon,” he said. “We plan to fully leverage the power of the Wesley brand that we’ve created over the past decade to enter into new market segments.”

In its core business, WFG differentiates itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry as the company utilizes a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of fewer than 300 days.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.

Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Inc. 5000

To qualify for the Inc. 5000, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based privately held, for-profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of Dec. 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000. For more information, go to inc.com.