SpiderDAO Announces Wide Ranging Partnership with New to The Street

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiderDAO announces a wide ranging media partnership and collaboration with New to The Street TV. Both parties agreed to the utilization on a wide range of business synergies, with New to The Street TV airing interviews with SpiderDAO’s key executives throughout its TV syndicated outlets.



The New to The Street TV airings about SpiderDAO’s business on-goings, including but not limited, can be seen on Newsmax , Bloomberg TV , Fox Business Network , KRON-4 TV and RNN (WRNN-TV) whereas views can learn, understand, and appreciate SpiderDAO’s cryptocurrency business.

New to The Street remains committed to airing informative TV interviews about SpiderDAO’s crypto-business, all filmed at the NASDAQ Marketplace, with Host Jane King interviewing key executives at SpiderDAO and highlighting factual information about the Company.

In the coming months, New to The Street TV will prepare professional internally written and technically sound press releases, announcing SpiderDAO’s forthcoming syndicated televised interviews. Press Releases announce guest, times, and dates with a distribution to New to The Street’s world-wide media partners and social outlets.

SpiderDAO’s Team will provide New to The Street with all latest corporate news and updates, and both parties will actively promote the partnership within their respective networks, social media channels, and events.



Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “I am excited to have SpiderDAO on our syndicated TV series. Their professional commitment in this new partnership can truly in enhance the international reach of viewers. Our team at New to The Street looks forward to this relationship. And, New to The Street’s televised audiences to receive valuable understanding of SpiderDAO’s unique crypto-business which offers hardware and software privacy products and services to end-users who can ‘stake’ operational uses with SpiderDAO tokens .”

Nathan Varty, CEO, states, “We are immensely proud and excited to be working closely with the dedicated team of professionals at New to The Street. In the coming weeks and months ahead, we look forward to sharing all our insights and breaking news with them and their audience. This partnership will help us reach a more diverse and wide-ranging group of users who will appreciate SpiderDAO’s suite of specialized VPN hardware and software.”

SpiderDAO remains enthusiastic to be working closely with one of the world’s premier news and public relations company, New to The Street .

About FMW Media’s New to The Street TV:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

About SpiderDAO:

SpiderVPN provides a decentralized router-based VPN service for its users by using a dual-governance model which brings together hardware and software tools with on-chain elements. The team aims to build a new set of standards for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations to counteract the unfair distribution of voting power. Combining hardware safeguards and leveraging the Polkadot consensus mechanism, SpiderDAO establishes a whale-resistant mechanism while creating a highly scalable, interoperable and stable governance system - https://www.spiderdao.io/ ; Telegram - https://t.me/SpiderDAO ; Twitter- https://twitter.com/spiderdao ; Medium - https://spiderdao.medium.com/ , & SpiderDAO Token - https://claim.spiderdao.io/#/ .

Contact:

Nathan Varty – CEO

SpiderDAO

socials@spiderdao.io

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5822f4b-96cd-4eb8-b587-89d0ac765a1a