TAAT™ Adds Seven States in Two Months with New Distribution in Alabama, California, Florida, Michigan, and Mississippi

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT™ has gained distribution in seven new U.S. states over the past two months. With the recent addition of Alabama, California, Florida, Michigan, and Mississippi, TAAT™ has been introduced to seven states over the past two months to include Georgia (where TAAT™ was placed in over 70 stores within weeks of launching as announced in an August 3, 2021 press release) as well as Illinois. The distribution of TAAT™ in these new markets complements the Company’s existing presence in Ohio, as well as its e-commerce operations allowing for TAAT™ to be purchased by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. Furthermore, TAAT™ is preparing for its first international launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland, pursuant to a CAD $149,000 purchase order from a wholesaler in London announced in a press release dated April 30, 2021 .



The Company has been commercializing TAAT™ aggressively between its existing sales channels (both wholesale and B2C to smokers aged 21+) as well as contacts made at events such as trade shows to build distribution. In a press release dated August 6, 2021 , the Company announced it had closed 68 new initial purchase orders from the trade shows at which TAAT™ was an exhibitor in late July 2021. Based on this success, TAAT™ will be exhibiting at additional trade shows in 2021 including the Andalusia Distributing Co. (“ADC”) Annual Trade Show (August 19, 2021 in Biloxi, Mississippi), ASD Market Week (August 22 to 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada), and CHAMPS East Coast (August 31 to September 2, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey).

As of August 17, 2021, TAAT™ has confirmed distribution in seven new states (highlighted in red above), complementing its existing presence in Ohio (highlighted in green) where it is now sold in hundreds of retail stores after launching in Q4 2020. This distribution in new states also complements the Company’s existing e-commerce portal, which makes TAAT™ available to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States.

State Population1 Tobacco Use Incidence Rate2 Average Total Cost of a Tobacco Cigarette Pack3 Alabama 4.9 million 19.2 % $ 6.03 California 39.5 million 11.2 % $ 8.90 Florida 21.4 million 14.5 % $ 6.57 Georgia 10.6 million 16.1 % $ 5.53 Illinois 12.6 million 15.5 % $ 9.72 Michigan 9.9 million 18.9 % $ 7.67 Mississippi 2.9 million 20.5 % $ 6.12

The table above provides data about each of the new states in which distribution for TAAT™ was added in the past two months. Smokers aged 21+ in states with particularly high tobacco cigarette prices can benefit from the comparably lower price of TAAT™ in addition to its unique properties as a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to traditional cigarettes.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “An unchanging fact about consumer products is that building and growing long-term market share is a marathon, not a race. From the consumer perspective, new products come and go from store shelves all the time. What the consumer does not always see is what goes on behind the scenes, which is what we have been busy with over the past several months between setting up our production infrastructure, building a wholesale distribution network, and establishing a marketing strategy to optimally position TAAT™ in front of smokers aged 21+ across the United States. We took a relatively patient approach to introducing TAAT™ to Ohio, followed by Illinois and Georgia… and now that we’ve gotten the hang of what it takes to launch in new states, we have been able to expedite the process through our new distribution partners. This has enabled us to add new distribution of TAAT™ in seven states over just two months, which I believe is a promising indicator with respect to our mission to become a brand known worldwide in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

