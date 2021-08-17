Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service

JACKSON, Tenn. and PHOENIX and CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time video provider Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) has teamed up with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and a leading provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, to launch JEA’s new IP-based multiscreen video streaming service, “E+ Premier”. Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic’s VOS®360 cloud streaming solution, the new service will not only enable JEA to deliver a compelling array of content and customer features to its own customers, but also to help other distributors consolidate and/or eliminate their headends to cut expenses and bring advanced video services to their customers.



E+ Premier combines JEA’s expertise as a distributor with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to deliver local and national live and on-demand content for viewing on connected consumer devices, enabling customers to watch the content they want, on the device they want, when they want it. “There is a longer tail to video than some believe,” said Ben Lovins, SVP Telecommunications Division at JEA. “We want to maintain that as long as we can by controlling margins and spreading costs across multiple distributors. If we can do that, we can stay relevant in the market and compete with the “over-the-top” providers who do not have the local service advantage that we do. Customers may be cutting cords, but it’s not the broadband cord, and that’s the one that matters. This platform lets us bundle our Internet and managed WiFi services with a ‘hyper-local’ customized video product and a cutting-edge customer experience.”

The E+ Premier platform includes the processing and delivery of signals in MPEG2, MPEG4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) formats, giving JEA and its headend management customers the ability to continue serving legacy set-top box customers and to offer new advanced app-based broadband services for customers who want them. Secured by industry-standard DRM protection that is specific to each device, it includes a robust content management system with advanced subscriber and service management capabilities made possible by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform’s web-based operator console. The console enables the distributor to tailor local services and deliver competitive offerings with advanced content control options that are configurable for each operator on a per-channel basis.

“By offering this solution as a managed headend service, with no costly up-front investments in hardware or transcoding, JEA’s solution enables its headend management customers to provide the advanced services customers want while maintaining a local service approach,” said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Americas for NAGRA. “We are thrilled to have supported JEA in bringing this solution to market.”

As the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group, which holds thousands of patents and has served the industry as a trusted technology partner for more than 70 years, NAGRA’s vision and commitment to innovation ensure that service providers of any size are supported with the right technologies and industry expertise to meet evolving consumer demands. JEA and NAGRA will soon announce a series of communications and webinars for video providers who would like to learn more about JEA’s headend management solution and its work with NAGRA. For immediate information on how this solution can be deployed quickly, click here or contact us.

About Jackson Energy Authority

Jackson Energy Authority is one of very few public utilities in the nation to offer all major utility services from one company. As a customer-owned utility, JEA combines utilities and broadband services with a hometown feel to provide unmatched service our community can count on now and in the future. From the highly visible utility and telecommunications services to the diverse array of less visible but equally important philanthropic efforts, JEA works to ensure that services are in place to meet current and future needs. Unmatched customer service paired with the strength of diversity in services and commitment to community has enabled JEA to maintain its mission: to create value for its customers and help improve the quality of life in the community. More information is at https://www.jaxenergy.com/.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cedric Alber

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Kudelski Group – Corporate Communications

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee268fd-f5f6-4d49-96ba-cee1b36b2cbe