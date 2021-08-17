Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per common share. This dividend will be paid on October 19, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.



Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.