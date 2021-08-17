79North Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first tranche of the non-brokered private announced by the Company on July 23, 2021 (the “Offering”). The first tranche of the Offering consists of 4,368,300 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $655,245.00. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrants, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.25 per common share until August 17, 2024.

The net proceeds from the first tranche of the Offering will be primarily used for exploration activities at the Company’s properties in Suriname, and general working capital purposes. All of the securities sold pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period which will expire on December 18, 2021 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Early Warning

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. Jon North, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired ownership and control of 66,666 common shares and 33,333 Warrants. Prior to the completion of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. North owned and controlled an aggregate of 8,266,666 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling Mr. North to acquire an additional 1,166,666 common shares of the Company representing approximately 9.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of August 16, 2021 (or approximately 10.84% calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 1,166,666 convertible securities only).

Upon completion of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. North will own and control an aggregate of 8,333,332 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling Mr. North to acquire an additional 1,199,999 common shares of the Company representing approximately 9.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 10.42% calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 1,199,999 convertible securities only).

The common shares were acquired in a private placement transaction which did not take place through the facilities of any market for the Company’s securities. This transaction was effected for investment purposes and Mr. North could increase or decrease his investment in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain his current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The common shares were acquired for aggregate consideration of $9,999.90, pursuant to the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that Mr. North is an “accredited investor” as defined therein.

This portion of this new release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting Mr. North at 82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1, tel: (416) 786-6348. The head office of 79North is located at 82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1.

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located in close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.

Further Information

For further information please visit www.79North.ca or contact: Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 786-6348 Email: jon@79north.ca info@79north.ca

