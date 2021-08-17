EarlyBirds Cofounder and CEO Kris Poria Featured in Beyond Exclamation Magazine as an Innovative Leader

Forde, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian company that operates the EarlyBirds Platform, a business to business (B2B) ecosystem that offers a way for innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate and push for technology advancement, is proud to announce that EarlyBirds co-founder and CEO Kris Poria has been featured in Beyond Exclamation magazine as one of the 10 Most Innovative Business Leaders. More about Kris Poria being featured in the Beyond Exclamation magazine can be found at https://magazine.beyondexclamation.com/2021/august/the-10-most-innovative-business-leaders-to-follow-in-august-2021/.

The EarlyBirds platform scouts over 1 million innovators worldwide and has more than 100 SMEs and more 500 organizations registered. Kris Poria believes that all businesses and individuals, in the end, provide their services to society and help in its journey to becoming machine-enabled. Thus, the goal of EarlyBirds is “engaging society in actionable innovation.”

Kris Poria grew up in a rural part of India, which was in a totally remote corner with no resources. He, therefore, had to move to a bigger city for education and then employment. When he was 21 years old, he was already supporting his family and running business enterprises, while continuing with his education. Later on, he sold his business and became a Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer and worked in many big cities in India, before going to Europe, then the United States, until he finally settled in Australia.

While Kris Poria was working on his MBA from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management, he became interested in helping customers with large transformations while collaborating with systems integrators and huge global product vendors such as Oracle, Fujitsu, HERE technologies, and Unisys. He thought of the concept of EarlyBirds when he encountered a challenge while working on a huge transformation project where a disruptive startup solution could have been utilised rather than creating a new extended project for the development of new products from scratch.

Kris Poria realized that large companies could have worked with start-up enterprises and scale-ups that had innovative solutions. The problem was that there was no common platform or avenue that would connect early adopters to start-ups and scale-ups to exchange value early on. Through this issue, EarlyBirds was born. Kris Poria is currently creating a roadmap with all the stakeholders to align the customer results and technical and commercial success. He shares his daily responsibilities with co-founder and COO Jeff Penrose. He declares that he is an “actionable leader” who continues to work on his personal, professional, and spiritual journey.

EarlyBirds can provide help in proving solutions, frameworks and particular innovators in developing disruptive solutions for any issue that a business or organisation has encountered. The EarlyBirds can play a key role in speeding up innovation in organisations. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem serves as a B2B platform where businesses are given the opportunity to discover innovators who can help push forward their goal of utilising disruptive technologies to help them solve a particular problem or achieve a certain goal. In this system, SMEs will take on the role of consultants who can assist the businesses and innovators.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two components. The Explorer program is for speeding up innovation for the entire organisation as a service and has several features, such as: regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a nominated SME for the business; a platform enterprise license; a focus on certain innovations; and quarterly and monthly innovation days. The other component is the Challenger program, which is suitable for those who want to focus on a specific challenge for the organisation, such as achieving a particular goal, for instance, sustainability. EarlyBirds is also currently searching for partners to establish a holistic industry capability view and those who have the capability and are willing can contact them on the phone or through email.

Those who are interested in learning more as to how the EarlyBirds can help businesses accelerate innovation in their organisations, can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914