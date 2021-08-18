James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors that acquired shares between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021. Investors have until September 7, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

After the market closed, on October 8, 2019, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. On October 9, 2019, James River’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, on this news, to close at $37.88 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.”

James River’s share price fell $12.16, or 26%, on this news, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

