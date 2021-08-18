Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.40 per share

Oslo, 18 August 2021

At a board meeting on 17 August 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.40 per share, in total NOK 101,099,466, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.

An announcement of key information will be published separately.





For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email lcs@belships.no .



This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 18 August 2021 at 07:02 CET.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.