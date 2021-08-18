Regarding the total number of voting rights and capital of Žemaitijos Pienas AB

English Lithuanian

Given that on the 16th of August 2021 the reduced authorized capital of Žemaitijos Pienas AB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities, the total number of voting rights and capital of the issuer changed as of this date.

Data on shares issued by Žemaitijos Pienas AB

Share class Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000121865 Nominal value of the share, Eur 0.29 Number of shares, pcs. 46 375 000 Authorized capital of the company, Eur 13 448 750 Number of votes cast, pcs. 46 375 000

