Cerebral Palsy Market Research Report 2021

The Cerebral Palsy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, cerebral palsy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted cerebral palsy market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current cerebral palsy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology



The Cerebral Palsy epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current Cerebral Palsy patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2020, the total prevalent case of cerebral palsy was 1.8 million cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted cerebral palsy epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of Cerebral Palsy, Total Diagnosed Cases of Cerebral Palsy, Total Type-specific cases of Cerebral Palsy, and Treated cases of Cerebral Palsy] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology



Estimates show that the highest cases of cerebral palsy in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy in 2020.

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of cerebral palsy was approximately 1 million cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of cerebral palsy were approximately 0.7 million cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of cerebral palsy was 0.2 million cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

Cerebral Palsy Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Cerebral Palsy report encloses the detailed analysis of cerebral palsy marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the cerebral palsy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Cerebral Palsy Market Outlook



Currently, there is no cure for cerebral palsy. But resources and therapies can help children grow and develop to their greatest potential. Pharmacological therapies can help pediatric patients who have a lot of muscle pain and stiffness. They can take medicine by mouth or get it through a pump (the baclofen pump) placed under the skin. Surgery can help fix dislocated hips and scoliosis (curved spine), which are common in pediatric patients with cerebral palsy, and leg braces can also help with walking. Also, eating diets high in calcium, vitamin D, and phosphorus can help improve bone health.



Anticholinergic medications are used to treat uncontrolled movements such as tremors, spasticity, and drooling. Anticonvulsants, which reduce excessive brain stimulation to prevent seizure activity. Antidepressants are often prescribed to those with cerebral palsy to help treat depression, anxiety, and seizures (in certain instances). Muscle relaxants are often the first line of treatment for treating spasticity in many cases, as the medications are non-invasive and fairly common. Anti-inflammatory medications decrease pain, which can be a significant part of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy-related cerebral palsy.



At present, some companies have initiated clinical trials that investigate new treatment options. Key players such as Merz Pharmaceuticals (Xeomin), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Austedo), Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Myobloc), Rohto Pharmaceutical (UDI-001), and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of cerebral palsy in the 7MM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Cerebral Palsy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cerebral Palsy in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cerebral Palsy in 2030



4. Executive Summary of Cerebral Palsy

4.1. Key Events



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Types of Cerebral Palsy

6.3. Classification System of Cerebral Palsy

6.4. Signs and Symptoms of Cerebral Palsy

6.5. Risk Factors and Causes of Cerebral Palsy

6.6. Pathophysiology of Cerebral Palsy

6.7. Complications of Cerebral Palsy



7. Diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy

7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.2. Screening of Newborns

7.3. Observational Diagnosis

7.4. Imaging Tests

7.5. Genetic Testing

7.6. Differential Diagnosis



8. Diagnostic Guidelines of Cerebral Palsy

8.1. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) assessment guidelines in under 25s

8.2. Diagnostic Assessment of the Child With Cerebral Palsy - American Academy of Neurology and the Practice Committee of the Child Neurology Society



9. Current Treatment Practices: Cerebral Palsy

9.1. Treatment Algorithm of Cerebral Palsy

9.2. Drug Therapies

9.2.1. Anticholinergics

9.2.2. Anticonvulsants

9.2.3. Antidepressants

9.2.4. Antispastics

9.2.5. Anti-inflammatories

9.3. Surgery

9.4. Other treatment options



10. Treatment and Management Guidelines of Cerebral Palsy

10.1. NICE Treatment Guidelines in Adults With Cerebral Palsy

10.2. Pharmacologic treatment of spasticity in children and adolescents with cerebral palsy - American Academy of Neurology and the Practice Committee of the Child Neurology Society

10.3. American Family Physician - Treatment guidelines



11. Epidemiology and Patient Population

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Epidemiology of Cerebral Palsy

11.3. Epidemiology Scenario

11.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Cerebral Palsy

11.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Cerebral Palsy

11.3.3. Total Type-specific Cases of Cerebral Palsy



12. Patient Journey



13. Key Endpoints in Cerebral Palsy Clinical Trials



14. Marketed Drugs

14.1. Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA): Ipsen

14.2. Botox (Onabotulinum toxin A): Abbvie



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Xeomin (Incobotulinum toxin A): Merz Pharmaceuticals

15.2. Austedo (Deutetrabenazine; TEV50717): Teva Pharmaceuticals

15.3. Myobloc (RimabotulinumtoxinB): Supernus Pharmaceuticals

15.4. UDI-001: Rohto Pharmaceutical



16. Cerebral Palsy: 7 Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Outlook

16.3. Market Size of Cerebral Palsy

16.3.1. Total Market Size of Cerebral Palsy

16.3.2. Market Size of Cerebral Palsy by Therapies



17. Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1. Key HTA decisions for Cerebral Palsy

17.2. Reimbursement

17.2.1. Assistance Programs

17.3. Patient Access Programs



18. KOL Views



19. Market Drivers



20. Market Barriers



21. SWOT Analysis



22. Unmet Needs



23. Appendix



Ipsen

Abbvie

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals





