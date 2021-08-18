Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market worth $280 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The animal feed protein ingredients market value is set to cross USD 280 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising demand for protein in livestock and increasing demand for meat and meat products are some of the significant reasons, which are creating opportunities for the market to expand.

Animal feed protein ingredients have health benefits and are often used to enhance the overall health of livestock. Increasing livestock health concern among consumers and acceptance of various source-based animal feed are propelling the market share. The rise in meat & meat products consumption is further promoting animal feed protein demand.

The animal feed protein ingredients market from animal by-product is set to record over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Animal by-products are important and potentially valuable aspects of the livestock feed production chain. The industry that processes animal by-products is called renderer, which employs a variety of processing techniques. Rendering involves the use of heat to stabilize, sterilize, and separate the de-hydrated materials into derived products of rendered animal fats and animal protein meals. Intervention by modern technologies for extraction should meet complex industrial demand and standards for such feed ingredients for livestock such as poultry, pigs, and aquatic animals.

Fishmeal segment will grow at a CAGR of over 4% due to rising awareness of fishmeal for its nutrient-rich properties along with increasing the fish meal production.

Increasing urbanization is accelerating migration, lives expectancy, and population, resulting in rising demand for animal-derived food products including meat, milk, and eggs. This factor is likely to favor livestock production, driving market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Animal feed protein ingredients industry from animal by-products is expected to surpass USD 30 billion by 2027 owing to its high nutrition contents of amino acids and fatty, acids.

Europe is the second dominating region of the global market. Growing concerns regarding livestock disease outbreaks owing to the high concentration of animals and farms have turned focus toward meat safety and maintaining meat quality, driving industry statistics.

The market is competitive and includes a number of manufacturers such as Alltech, ADM, Hamlet Proteins, CHS, Dupont, Sojaprotein, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Catalysta, DSM, BRF, CropEnergies AG, Titan Biotech, A Constantino, GRF Ingredients etc.

Animal feed protein ingredients market from swine livestock is expected to surpass USD 55 billion by 2027. Swine in all types of stages of their life cycle requires amino acids to ensure normal growth and body function. The diet of swine needs to be balanced with desirable levels and ratio of 10 essential amino acids. The protein from corns and other cereal grains is deficient in essential amino acids for swine, thus it is combined with other sources to provide a good balanced feed. The growing penetration of technologies to reduce environmental footprint and address social concerns will strengthen the overall market size.

Europe animal feed protein ingredients market is likely to register around 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Livestock producers in the region are adopting new animal diets for boosting animal immune system and overall health, which is anticipated to trigger the demand for animal feed additives. Rising fast food and processed food industry, changing consumer preference for ready-to-eat foods, and rising disposable income will propel the regional aquaculture industry, and this factor will also propel the animal feed protein ingredients industry size during the forecast period.

