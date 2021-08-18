SOLiD announces its selection by BAI Communications to provide DAS Solutions in London’s Underground

READING, UK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, announces its selection by BAI Communications (BAI), a leading neutral host provider, to use its GENESIS Distributed Antenna System (DAS) as part of the project to deliver high-speed mobile connectivity across the London Underground. This selection of SOLiD by BAI facilitates London Mayor Sadiq Kahn’s vision of world-class connectivity across the city.

Transport for London (TfL) is a local government agency that manages London’s public transport network. Its Telecommunications Commercialisation Project (TCP) will provide cellular connectivity in the Underground’s tunnels and stations where service has been non-existent. TfL established Wi-Fi in 270 stations and now targets full mobile access in its 400 km of tunnels and within all stations and platforms that are underground.

BAI’s partnership with TfL will establish a long-awaited connectivity backbone with a city-wide integrated communications network delivering multi-carrier cellular, Wi-Fi, and fibre connectivity services. Building on the success of previous project collaboration work, such as the New York City subway, BAI will deploy in the London Underground SOLiD’s groundbreaking GENESIS DAS that provides seamless cellular communications in hard-to-serve areas. To meet the project’s challenging environmental, space, and reliability requirements, SOLiD will provide project-fit customization of the GENESIS DAS solution.

TfL’s earlier pilot for 4G coverage, which began in March 2020 and covered most of the tunnels and stations between Westminster and Canning Town along the Jubilee line, used SOLiD’s GENESIS DAS solution. Customers’ phones automatically search for the mobile signals emitted by the DAS, achieving continuous connectivity as if above ground.

About SOLiD:

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class solutions, including GENESIS DAS, RocketWAVE Repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks.

