Interim Report H1 2021

| Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

Release no. 31/2021

A solid second quarter

We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021
All numbers and comments in the H1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.

Financial figures

DKKmQ2 2021Q2 2020∆%H1 2021H1 2020∆%
Revenue reported4264026%847859-1%
Foreign exchange-500%-400%
Organic revenue4214025%843859-2%
       
EBITDA reported312812%866728%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract02-100%06-100%
Normalized EBITDA31303%867318%
       
Normalized EBITDA-margin7.4%7.6%-1.8%10.3%8.5%20.0%

Revenue specification

DKKmQ2 2021Q2 2020H1 2021H1 20202020
      
Sale of services     
Cloud ERP204198418435780
Columbus Care6858131122233
Digital Commerce42368174128
Data & Analytics86131224
Customer Experience & Engagement77161324
Other Local Business1919393772
Total sale of services3483246986931,261
      
Sale of products     
Cloud ERP5859114130248
Columbus Care6510920
Digital Commerce437610
Data & Analytics00111
Customer Experience & Engagement10113
Other Local Business911161935
Total sale of products 7878149166317
      
Total net revenue4264028478591,578

Performance highlights for Q2 2021:

  • Revenue increased by 6% in Q2 2021 to DKK 426m (Q2 2020: 402m)
  • EBITDA increased by 12% in Q2 2021 to DKK 31m (Q2 2020: DKK 28m)
  • Profit before tax increased by 14% to DKK 13m (Q2 2020: 12m)
  • Customer hours increased from 55% to 59%
  • Extraordinary dividend pay-out of DKK 6 per share, amounting to DKK 776m in total.

Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 August 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
  • USA: +1 6467413167
  • Conference-ID: 2758791

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5,000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.


Attachment


Attachments

Interim Report H1 2021