Interim Report H1 2021

Release no. 31/2021
A solid second quarter
”We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021
All numbers and comments in the H1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.
Financial figures
|DKKm
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|∆%
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|∆%
|Revenue reported
|426
|402
|6%
|847
|859
|-1%
|Foreign exchange
|-5
|0
|0%
|-4
|0
|0%
|Organic revenue
|421
|402
|5%
|843
|859
|-2%
|EBITDA reported
|31
|28
|12%
|86
|67
|28%
|Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
|0
|2
|-100%
|0
|6
|-100%
|Normalized EBITDA
|31
|30
|3%
|86
|73
|18%
|Normalized EBITDA-margin
|7.4%
|7.6%
|-1.8%
|10.3%
|8.5%
|20.0%
Revenue specification
|DKKm
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|2020
|Sale of services
|Cloud ERP
|204
|198
|418
|435
|780
|Columbus Care
|68
|58
|131
|122
|233
|Digital Commerce
|42
|36
|81
|74
|128
|Data & Analytics
|8
|6
|13
|12
|24
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|7
|7
|16
|13
|24
|Other Local Business
|19
|19
|39
|37
|72
|Total sale of services
|348
|324
|698
|693
|1,261
|Sale of products
|Cloud ERP
|58
|59
|114
|130
|248
|Columbus Care
|6
|5
|10
|9
|20
|Digital Commerce
|4
|3
|7
|6
|10
|Data & Analytics
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Other Local Business
|9
|11
|16
|19
|35
|Total sale of products
|78
|78
|149
|166
|317
|Total net revenue
|426
|402
|847
|859
|1,578
Performance highlights for Q2 2021:
- Revenue increased by 6% in Q2 2021 to DKK 426m (Q2 2020: 402m)
- EBITDA increased by 12% in Q2 2021 to DKK 31m (Q2 2020: DKK 28m)
- Profit before tax increased by 14% to DKK 13m (Q2 2020: 12m)
- Customer hours increased from 55% to 59%
- Extraordinary dividend pay-out of DKK 6 per share, amounting to DKK 776m in total.
Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
- EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.
