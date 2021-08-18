Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Research 2021: Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities - Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry

Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arconic Inc. (USA)

B&B Specialties, Inc. (USA)

Boeing Distribution Services (USA)

Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC (USA)

3V Fasteners Company, Inc. (USA)

Aerofit, LLC (USA)

Bristol Industries, LLC (USA)

QRP, Inc. (USA)

Voss Industries, Inc. (USA)

LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)

M.S. Aerospace (USA)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

Nylok Corporation (USA)

Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

Cherry Aerospace (USA)

STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)

TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

TPS Aviation Inc. (USA)

TriMas Corporation (USA)

Allfast Fastening Systems (USA)

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners (USA)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities

Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry

Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand

Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand for Fasteners

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners Ecosystem

Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence

Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products

Superalloys Find Wider Use

Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing

Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations

Impact of Composites on Fasteners

Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish Applications

Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices Bodes Well

Issues & Challenges

Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times

Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

