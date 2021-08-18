Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Research 2021: Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities - Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry
- Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners
- Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
- Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
- Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Arconic Inc. (USA)
- B&B Specialties, Inc. (USA)
- Boeing Distribution Services (USA)
- Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC (USA)
- 3V Fasteners Company, Inc. (USA)
- Aerofit, LLC (USA)
- Bristol Industries, LLC (USA)
- QRP, Inc. (USA)
- Voss Industries, Inc. (USA)
- LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)
- M.S. Aerospace (USA)
- National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)
- Nylok Corporation (USA)
- Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)
- Cherry Aerospace (USA)
- STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)
- TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)
- TPS Aviation Inc. (USA)
- TriMas Corporation (USA)
- Allfast Fastening Systems (USA)
- Monogram Aerospace Fasteners (USA)
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities
- Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry
- Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand
- Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand for Fasteners
- Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners Ecosystem
- Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence
- Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products
- Superalloys Find Wider Use
- Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing
- Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations
- Impact of Composites on Fasteners
- Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish Applications
- Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices Bodes Well
- Issues & Challenges
- Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times
- Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
