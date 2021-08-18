Global $1.65 Bn Nitrous Oxide Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrous Oxide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use; By Region, Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nitrous oxide market size is expected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2028



Increasing application of nitrous oxide from medical, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturing, chemical, and even food & beverage packaging industries are expected to drive demand.

The significant pervasiveness of several chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population globally is expected to fuel higher demand during the forecast period. Its application in the end-use sector, such as semiconductors, premium automobiles, food processing & packaging, is projected to create growth opportunities in the coming years.



The increasing application from the semiconductor and automobile industry has been the present trend. Hence, these two end-use segments are anticipated to be among the fastest-growing segments by the end of the forecast period.

Higher definition new display technologies, including the ultra-high definition and OLED, require more elevated amounts of nitrous oxide, and this has been a recent expansion in its demand. Currently, the gas has also been used to manufacture metal oxide transistors replacing conventional silicon-based technology.



Europe is expected to gain a revenue share over the forecast period on account of its increasing demand from the healthcare sector. Rising cases of chronic disorders due to unhealthy lifestyle among the middle-aged and young population is anticipated to boost the market.



Prominent players operating in the nitrous oxide industry are

KVK Corporation

SS Gas Lab Asia

Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Air Liquide S.A.

Merck KGaA

SOL S.p.A.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Airgas Inc.

The Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Oxygen and Argon Works Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation



3. Nitrous Oxide Market Insights

3.1. Nitrous Oxide- Industry snapshot

3.2. Nitrous Oxide -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Nitrous Oxide market dynamics

3.3.1. Nitrous Oxide- Market Forces

3.3.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.3.3. Nitrous Oxide market PEST analysis, 2020

3.3.4. Nitrous Oxide market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Nitrous Oxide Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis



4. Nitrous Oxide Market Size and Forecast by End-Use

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Medical

4.3. Automotive

4.4. Electronics

4.5. Food & Beverage



5. Nitrous Oxide Market Size and Forecast by Regions

5.1. Key findings

5.2. North America

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.3. Canada

5.3. Europe

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.3. UK

5.3.4. France

5.3.5. Italy

5.3.6. Spain

5.3.7. Austria

5.3.8. Netherlands

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.2. China

5.4.3. India

5.4.4. Japan

5.4.5. South Korea

5.4.6. Indonesia

5.4.7. Malaysia

5.5. Latin America

5.5.2. Brazil

5.5.3. Mexico

5.5.4. Argentina

5.6. Middle East & Africa

5.6.2. Israel

5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

5.6.4. South Africa

5.6.5. UAE



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Overview

6.2. Financials

6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4. Recent Developments

