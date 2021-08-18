Global $138.7 Bn Fitness Tracker Market to 2028: Technological Advancements & Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Smartwatches, Smart Bands), by Application (Glucose Monitoring, Sports), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fitness tracker market size is expected to reach USD 138.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.9%

Some of the factors contributing to the market growth are the rising awareness regarding health & fitness, growing adoption of smartphones, availability of the internet, and increasing consumer disposable incomes. Moreover, the rise in cases of sedentary lifestyle-related health problems and the growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and obesity are likely to boost the product demand.

For instance, in 2017, about 13% of the world's adult population was obese and around 39% was overweight. The growing awareness regarding health, fitness, and wellness, specifically in the younger population with higher disposable incomes, will drive the market.



Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in awareness regarding fitness & health resulting in a rise in the adoption of fitness trackers. In addition, the market players introduced some Covid-19-specific tracking indications to capture the growing market demand and the changing consumer requirement.

For instance, Fitbit Inc. launched Sense with a SpO2 levels monitor, ECG monitor, and stress management features to meet the growing demand. Wide distribution networks and retail tie-ups of the market players enable the availability of the latest products worldwide. In addition, the growing e-commerce sector and adoption of online channels further propel the growth of the market.



Fitness Tracker Market Report Highlights

The smartwatch segment dominated the market in 2020 as a result of high demand for these devices owing to their features and functions, such as health tracking and communication

On the other hand, the fitness band segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the comparatively low cost of these devices and the availability of advanced products with features, such as stress and sleep monitoring

In 2020, the online distribution channel segment held the highest market share owing to the easier availability and accessibility

North America dominated the market in 2020 accounting for the maximum revenue share owing to constant product innovation by key manufacturers, wide usage of smartphones and the internet, and higher disposable income levels

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the rising product adoption, growing awareness regarding fitness & health, rising consumer disposable income, and growing penetration of e-commerce platforms

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Regional Scope

1.3 Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Information Procurement

2.3 Information or Data Analysis

2.4 Market Formulation & Validation

2.5 Model Details



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Type

3.2.2 Application

3.2.3 Distribution Channel

3.2.4 Region

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Fitness Tracker Market Outlook, 2020



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Fitness Tracker Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Related To Health & Fitness

4.2.1.2 Rise In Lifestyle-Related Health Problems

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancement & Adoption

4.2.1.4 Rise In Disposable Income

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 High Cost Of The Devices

4.2.2.2 Data Theft Risk

4.3 Fitness Tracker Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.7 Pestel Analysis

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Tracker Market



Chapter 5 Fitness Tracker Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Fitness Tracker Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Fitness Tracker Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Type Segment

5.3.1 Smartwatches

5.3.2 Fitness Bands

5.3.3 Smart Clothing



Chapter 6 Fitness Tracker Market: Application Analysis

6.1 Fitness Tracker Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Fitness Tracker Application Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Application Segment

6.3.1 Heart Rate Tracking

6.3.2 Sleep Monitoring

6.3.3 Glucose Monitoring

6.3.4 Sports

6.3.5 Running

6.3.6 Cycling Tracking



Chapter 7 Fitness Tracker Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

7.1 Fitness Tracker Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Fitness Tracker Distribution Channel Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Distribution Channel Segment

7.3.1 Online

7.3.2 Offline



Chapter 8 Fitness Tracker Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Fitness Tracker Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Market Position Analysis

9.3 Company Profiles

Ambiotex Gmbh

Apple Inc.

Beienda

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Hexoskin

Huawei Technologies

Nurvv

Shenzhen Do Intelligent Technology Co.

Oura Health Ltd.

Withings

