Global Biopsy Guidance System Market Report 2021 - Increasing Prevalence of Cancer is a Major Factor for Market Growth

The global biopsy guidance system market size is expected to reach USD 1,383.5 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%

The increasing prevalence of cancer, rise in the geriatric population, growing demand for non-invasive procedures, technological innovations, a rising number of government initiatives, and impact of COVID-19 are the key driving factors for the market.



A biopsy is one of the most prominent procedures for diagnosing cancer amongst other chronic diseases, and it is commonly employed in the diagnosis of breast, brain, skin, and prostate cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor responsible for market growth.

For instance, according to Cancer.org, in 2021, around 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US. Since, the biopsy guidance system is one of the major requirements for the initial diagnosis of cancer, thus, rising number of cancer cases is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period



Furthermore, there is a rising preference for minimally invasive biopsy treatments in the market. During the forecast period, several types of technologies and products including robot-assisted biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, and vacuum-assisted core biopsy systems, are expected to expand rapidly.

For instance, in March 2021, IZI Medical Products, LLC launched Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System for soft tissue biopsy. It is a lightweight, completely automatic biopsy device and provides reliability, quality, and accuracy. Additionally, rising awareness of breast cancer treatment and diagnosis will further boost market growth over the forecast period.



Biopsy Guidance System Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the stereotactic guided biopsy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and the ultrasound-guided biopsy segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

In terms of application, the brain biopsy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and the breast biopsy segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of brain cancer is the major factor driving the demand for brain biopsies

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The hospital segment's dominance is majorly attributed to the higher biopsy guiding system utilization in hospitals

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to numerous factors such as enhanced infrastructure, rising patient awareness, and the presence of key players in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 5 Biopsy Guidance Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Biopsy Guidance Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Biopsy Guidance Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Biopsy Guidance Systems Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Application, and End-use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Biopsy Guidance Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ARGON MEDICAL

Boston Scientific Corporation

INRAD Inc.

Cook Medical

PLANMED OY

