Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2028 with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, LifeScan, and Nova Biomedical Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Accu-Chek Inform II, Freestyle Lite), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

An increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. Easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.



The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism has propelled the point-of-care glucose testing market players to launch innovative glucose meters in the market. Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less blood glucose monitoring devices to offer painless management of diabetes in patients.



For instance, GlucoTrack - a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel) performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. In addition, Eversense is another painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant offered by Senseonics. This implant is able to quantify glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real time.



The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals such as silver, gold, and platinum which effectively reduces the electrical noise further improving accuracy.



Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2025.

In terms of volume, the i-STAT ranked above all owing to its multipurpose utility in the diagnostics industry.

North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques.

Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes.

A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region Some of the key market participants are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., and Nova Biomedical among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests

3.1.1.2 Growing prevalence of diabetes

3.1.1.3 Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters

3.1.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework

3.2 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5 Accu-Check Aviva Meter

4.6 Onetouch Verio Flex

4.7 i-STAT

4.8 Freestyle Lite

4.9 Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System

4.10 True Metrix

4.11 Accu-Check Inform II

4.12 StatStrip



Chapter 5 Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016-2028 (Value) (USD Million)

5.1 Market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Regional Market Dashboard



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Performance

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4 Recent Developments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Nipro

PlatInium Equity Advisors, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.)

Nova Biomedical

ACON Laboratories

Trividia Health, Inc.

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

EKF Diagnostics

