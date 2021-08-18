Outlook on the Pet Insurance Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Insurance Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pet insurance is an insurance policy bought by a pet owner which helps to lessen the overall costs of expensive veterinary bills, with coverage similar to health insurance policies for humans. Pet insurance will cover, either entirely or in part, the often expensive veterinary procedures. The research report titled Global Pet Insurance Market Overview, 2020-26 categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments: based animal type (Cat, Dog & others), by insurance type (Accidental and Illness & Accident only endorsement) by the end-user (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct writing) based on region, countries & major companies.



This particular niche of the insurance industry has grown massively over the past few years. There is a very good reason for this growth. Traditionally pet insurance has been an afterthought. Sometimes added to other forms of insurance; households are generally covered for most other items. But pet health insurance has changed. In the year 2015, the value of the pet insurance market was at USD 2.90 Billion. As the healthcare costs for pets are going through the roof with innovations and rising demand, pet owners are increasingly adopting pet insurance schemes. In 2020, the pet industry gained a significant amount of consumer base, as loneliness and mental illness drove people to adopt pets in the lockdown, especially the millennial population. This is expected to increase the market value of pet insurance in the upcoming year. With the increasing pet adoption, the market is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of more than 10% in the forecasted period.



The dog segment holds the dominant share in the pet insurance market; this is primarily accredited to dogs being the most preferred animals in most countries, the higher cost of maintenance, and their increased exposure to accidents. The dog insurance covered an approx. 3/4th of the total market in 2020. The cat segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. The increasing adoption of smaller animals such as cats as indoor pets with the shrinking size of apartments in cities is driving the demand for the cat segment. This is to have a direct impact on the cat pet insurance too, growing at a CAGR of 13%. The Accident and Illness plan holds the major share in the pet insurance market. This is credited not only to the extensive coverage of the plan but as with the aging of the pet, their illness becomes inevitable. With new state-of-the-art technology, improving the quality of pet healthcare, their medical bills can cost more than $10,000, especially in case of surgery. Thus with the rising awareness regarding the need to invest in pet healthcare has engineered the growth of the policy.



Brokers are one of the efficient indirect distribution systems. They specifically target middle-class and upper-class animal owners. The share of this segment is growing significantly due to the increased efforts put by brokers. The direct writing providers who offer maximum coverage with minimum premiums will further impel the industry revenue, with an anticipated CAGR of 14%. Europe holds the largest share in the global pet insurance market. This is primarily due to the high disposable income of the country, high rate of urbanization, and fast-spreading awareness regarding the benefits of pet insurance. As sophisticated medical care for pets like heart surgery, joint replacement, and chemotherapy becomes more widespread, the insurance market for such procedures has grown rapidly.



Even though the high cost of the pet plans & lack of awareness is projected as major market restraints, the presence of key players in the market is to push the market growth in the coming period. The major market players are: Trupanion, Pethealth Inc, Ipet Insurance Co. Limited, Petsure (Australia) Pty Limited, Petfirst Healthcare Llc, Anicom Holding, Agria Pet Insurance Limited, Veterinary Pet Insurance Services, Inc, Crum Forster Pet Ins Group, Petplan Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Pet Insurance Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Animal Type

3.2.2. By Insurance Type

3.2.3. By End User

3.2.4. By Region

3.2.5. By Country

3.2.6. By Company



4. North America Pet Insurance Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Animal Type

4.2.2. By Insurance Type

4.2.3. By End User

4.2.4. By Country

4.2.5. USA Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

4.2.6. Canada Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

4.2.7. Mexico Pet Insurance Market Size by Value



5. Europe Pet Insurance Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Animal Type

5.2.2. By Insurance Type

5.2.3. By End User

5.2.4. By Country

5.3. Germany Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

5.4. UK Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

5.5. France Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

5.6. Spain Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

5.7. Italy Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

5.8. Russia Pet Insurance Market Size by Value



6. Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Animal Type

6.2.2. By Insurance Type

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. China Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

6.4. Japan Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

6.5. India Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

6.6. Australia Pet Insurance Market Size by Value



7. Latin America Pet Insurance Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Animal Type

7.2.2. By Insurance Type

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Brazil Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

7.4. Argentina Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

7.5. Columbia Pet Insurance Market Size by Value



8. Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Animal Type

8.2.2. By Insurance Type

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. UAE Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

8.4. Saudi Arabia Pet Insurance Market Size by Value

8.5. South Africa Pet Insurance Market Size by Value



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Market Drivers

9.2. Market Challenges



10. Market Trends & Development

10.1. Improvement in Efficiency

10.2. Increasing Digitization

10.3. Shedding of Legacy

10.4. Utilizing the Power of Data



11. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Agria Pet Insurance Limited

11.1.2. FIGO PET INSURANCE, LLC (figo)

11.1.3. Nationalwide

11.1.4. PETFIRST pet insurance

11.1.5. PETHEALTH

11.1.6. PETPLAN PET INSURANCE

11.1.7. PetSure

11.1.8. Trupanion



12. Strategic Recommendations



13. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4uz2m