Global acoustic insulation market size to amass USD 17.8 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable sources, global acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 13.6 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to expand with a CAGR of 3.9% during the study period, ultimately reaching USD 17.8 billion by 2027. This can be attributed to growing concerns of noise pollution and strict regulations that encourage the use of insulations.

The study also talks about the various market segmentations such as by type, end-use industry, and geographical reach, while emphasizing on the key contributors towards the overall industry remuneration. It also discusses the business-centric strategies implemented by the market majors in order to acquire a competitive lead in this market space.

Acoustic insulation is basically a soundproofing method which can help in reducing the sound intensity associated with a specific source or receptor. The product affects sound in two distinct ways, either through noise reduction or noise absorption.

It is also worth mentioning that acoustic insulation can absorb, transmit and redirect the vibrations or sound waves, which further allows sound to pass through objects. Thus, rising health concerns associated with noise pollution and strict reforms for insulation are stimulating global acoustic insulation industry outlook.

One of the most common health problems caused by continue exposure to noise pollution is NIHL (Noise Induced Hearing Loss). Loud noise exposure can also result in sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, and heart diseases. As per Statista, around 430 million people were suffering from hearing loss in 2019 and is likely to reach 711 million by the year 2050.

Apart from this, growing importance of using sustainable solutions coupled with supportive regulatory outlook that encourage using energy efficient materials are paving the way towards global acoustic insulation market growth. The slowdown of the European construction sector could, however, act as a bottleneck to the expansion of the market.

Considering the geographical landscape

Global acoustic insulation industry, based on regional analysis, is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Europe currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to depict similar growth trends in the ensuing years. Rapid industrialization in Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, and Italy coupled with growing demand for soundproofing solutions are favoring the regional market outlook.

Asia-Pacific is also likely to develop as a major revenue generator for this market space, primarily due to growing industrial sector in India and China.

