Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

|Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 18, 2021 at 12.00 p.m. EEST
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Jakob Longer
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210817114309_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation
|LEI:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|August 16, 2021
|Venue:
|Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000266804
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 458 Unit price: 6.4686 EUR
|Futher details:
|Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan
|Aggregated transactions:
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 458.
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
6.4686 EUR
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)